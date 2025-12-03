Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 169926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aura Minerals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.80 price target on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -71.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $247.83 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 93.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aura Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -325.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at $4,157,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,988,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,097,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability.

Featured Articles

