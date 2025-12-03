Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.98 and last traded at $38.69, with a volume of 18147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

MAZE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Maze Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08.

In related news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 20,744 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $464,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAZE. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,874,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,460,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,362,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,373,000. Finally, TRV GP V LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,468,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

