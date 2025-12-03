VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

VAT Group AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.05 and last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 1136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VACNY. Zacks Research raised shares of VAT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised VAT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

