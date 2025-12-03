American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.36. American Bitcoin shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 14,132,220 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABTC shares. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of American Bitcoin in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Bitcoin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get American Bitcoin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ABTC

American Bitcoin Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Bitcoin in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Solari Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Bitcoin in the 3rd quarter worth $317,612,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in American Bitcoin in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Bitcoin in the third quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Bitcoin during the third quarter worth about $2,787,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Bitcoin

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bitcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.