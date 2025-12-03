Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.33 and last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 109262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HWX shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. CIBC upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.25.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 3.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$178.70 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.6296296 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in McCully Field, New Brunswick and Marten Hills, Alberta. The firm generates substantial revenue from the sale of commodities which include crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

