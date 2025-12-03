Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.8150, with a volume of 84958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $895.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 156,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,349.60. This represents a 5.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 72.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 474.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 450.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 180.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.