Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
Ocado Group Trading Down 0.9%
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The Bulls Are Back—Why Qualcomm Stock Is Gaining Strength Again
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Netflix Goes All In: The $70B Play to End the Streaming Wars
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The Most Festive Christmas Stores in the U.S., According to Poll [2025]
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.