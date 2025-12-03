Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Ocado Group Trading Down 0.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

