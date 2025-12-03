aelf Price Tops $0.0903 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, aelf has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $72.77 million and $3.50 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000826 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,446,315 coins and its circulating supply is 805,953,493 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

