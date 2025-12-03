ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.12 Million

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ANyONe Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a total market cap of $25.73 million and $2.12 million worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol launched on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,999,965 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. ANyONe Protocol’s official message board is anyone-protocol.medium.com.

ANyONe Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 97,499,965.54041649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.26286039 USD and is up 11.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,032,534.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANyONe Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

