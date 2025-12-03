Cetus Protocol (CETUS) Price Reaches $0.0300

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Cetus Protocol has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Cetus Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.11 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cetus Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cetus Protocol

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,739,130 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. The official website for Cetus Protocol is www.cetus.zone.

Cetus Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 871,739,130 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.03039003 USD and is up 16.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $8,057,634.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

