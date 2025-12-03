Rarible Hits Market Cap of $7.47 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and $670.53 thousand worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s genesis date was July 21st, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,488,928 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official message board is rari.foundation/blog. The Reddit community for Rarible is https://reddit.com/r/0 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.