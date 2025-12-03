ether.fi (ETHFI) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. ether.fi has a total market cap of $273.13 million and approximately $47.80 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ether.fi token can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ether.fi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi was first traded on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,804,589 tokens. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 608,528,373 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 0.83313995 USD and is up 8.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $50,388,082.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ether.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ether.fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ether.fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.