Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Trading Up 5% This Week (WRSETH)

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH token can currently be purchased for $3,238.58 or 0.03483436 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a market capitalization of $26.15 million and $759.35 worth of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Profile

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was first traded on August 27th, 2024. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s total supply is 8,075 tokens. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz/defi. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Linea platform. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a current supply of 8,074.68330565. The last known price of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is 3,229.62205097 USD and is up 9.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,740.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/defi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

