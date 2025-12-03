CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $450.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.29.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $13.04 on Wednesday, hitting $503.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.46. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.58, a PEG ratio of 118.84 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

