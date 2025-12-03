AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXGN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on AxoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities set a $34.00 target price on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AXGN
AxoGen Trading Up 2.6%
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen
In related news, Director William P. Mr. Burke sold 40,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $826,829.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055. This trade represents a 99.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 133,600 shares of company stock worth $2,839,945 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AxoGen by 10.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AxoGen by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AxoGen
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Bulls Are Back—Why Qualcomm Stock Is Gaining Strength Again
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Netflix Goes All In: The $70B Play to End the Streaming Wars
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The Most Festive Christmas Stores in the U.S., According to Poll [2025]
Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.