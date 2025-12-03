MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CXH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 11,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

