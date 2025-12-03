Inv Vk Ca Valu (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VCV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 29,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,780. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

Get Inv Vk Ca Valu alerts:

Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Ca Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Ca Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.