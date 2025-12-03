Inv Vk Ca Valu (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VCV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 29,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,780. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile
