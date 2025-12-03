Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:NPCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,725. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

