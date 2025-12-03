Nuveen Sl Tfip (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Sl Tfip Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. 42,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,967. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Nuveen Sl Tfip has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

Nuveen Sl Tfip Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

