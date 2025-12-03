Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Up 14.7% – What’s Next?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,377,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 477,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Atrium Research raised Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spanish Mountain Gold currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

