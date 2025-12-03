Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.69. 61,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 613,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 2.07.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

