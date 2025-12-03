Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $30.50. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 3 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPSWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Japan Steel Works in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Japan Steel Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Japan Steel Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JPSWY

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $444.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.31 million. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.97%. Analysts forecast that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.