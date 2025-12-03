JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Price Hits $186.04 on Top Exchanges (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a market capitalization of $177.49 million and $248.02 worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can currently be bought for approximately $186.04 or 0.00200103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was first traded on October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 954,069 tokens. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official message board is jpoolsolana.medium.com. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana. The official website for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpool.one.

Buying and Selling JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 954,377.76224259. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 187.84334388 USD and is up 12.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $256.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

