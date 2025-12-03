Qubic Price Hits $0.0000 (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Qubic has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Qubic has a market cap of $101.02 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 161,257,895,414,229 coins and its circulating supply is 126,979,416,550,754 coins. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 161,257,895,414,229 with 126,979,416,550,754 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.0000008 USD and is up 10.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,852,330.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

