HI Price Up 20.6% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $152.78 thousand and approximately $485.24 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00001729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00009962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00005446 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $42.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

