Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to Buy at Summit Insights

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $114.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of -714.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 144,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 246,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 166,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $5,253,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

