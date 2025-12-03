Euler Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.79 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Euler token can currently be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00004701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a total market capitalization of $72.79 million and $12.69 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Euler has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,646,317 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

