Saga Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.60 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Saga has a total market cap of $24.47 million and $9.60 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Saga has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 29th, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,083,862,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,775,388 tokens. Saga’s official message board is medium.com/sagaxyz. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saga has a current supply of 1,083,841,584 with 330,768,845 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 0.07573095 USD and is up 7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $8,792,653.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

