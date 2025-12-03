iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Stock Position Increased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,724,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 170.7% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,290,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $211.43 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.97.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

