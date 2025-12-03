Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Dollar Tree updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.400-2.600 EPS.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $101.89.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 367.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.7% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BNP Paribas cut Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.