BUILDon (B) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BUILDon (B) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, BUILDon has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One BUILDon token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BUILDon has a total market cap of $220.44 million and approximately $19.40 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BUILDon was first traded on April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BUILDon’s official website is buildon.online. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.21303766 USD and is up 33.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $24,492,794.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

