AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded AIM ImmunoTech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

AIM ImmunoTech Price Performance

Shares of AIM stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 1,586.23% and a negative net margin of 14,062.50%.The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AIM ImmunoTech will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. AIM ImmunoTech makes up about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.06% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

