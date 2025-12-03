Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,118.50.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,786.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,686.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,631.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $1,300.00 and a one year high of $2,400.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,422 shares of company stock worth $23,226,939 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.