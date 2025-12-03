Tudor Pickering Downgrades Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) to Hold

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GPOR. UBS Group cut their target price on Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Gulfport Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPOR opened at $215.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 0.60. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $225.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 1.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,692.16. This trade represents a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Wolf sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $320,661.75. Following the sale, the director owned 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,224.74. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,760 shares of company stock worth $978,140. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after acquiring an additional 68,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 49.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,700,000 after purchasing an additional 186,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,281.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,104,000 after purchasing an additional 395,197 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 400,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,630,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the period.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

Further Reading

