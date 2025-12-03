Daiwa Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.84.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $168.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

