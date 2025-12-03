Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SYIEY has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank upgraded Symrise to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Symrise has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

