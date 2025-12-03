Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,835,000 after buying an additional 22,636,769 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,402,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,369 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,160,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,045 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.



