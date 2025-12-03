Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Longbow Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,197,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,973,044,000 after buying an additional 499,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,250,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,785,304,000 after acquiring an additional 126,677 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Garmin by 6.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,892,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,229,810,000 after acquiring an additional 356,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $958,405,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $197.32 on Wednesday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $169.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.28.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

