PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 403,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 662,054 shares.The stock last traded at $4.8750 and had previously closed at $4.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $384,000. Steinberganna Wealth Management bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

