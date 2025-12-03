PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 403,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 662,054 shares.The stock last traded at $4.8750 and had previously closed at $4.86.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
