TerraClassicUSD Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $34.00 million and $2.41 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00015134 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00001937 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00003972 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00002552 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000517 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,087,555,431 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is www.terra-classic.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
