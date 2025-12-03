Rekt (rektcoin.com) (REKT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Rekt (rektcoin.com) (REKT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Rekt (rektcoin.com) has a market capitalization of $96.89 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Rekt (rektcoin.com) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rekt (rektcoin.com) has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. One Rekt (rektcoin.com) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Rekt (rektcoin.com)

Rekt (rektcoin.com) was first traded on November 20th, 2024. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,883,774,936,947 tokens. The official website for Rekt (rektcoin.com) is rekt.com. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s official Twitter account is @rektcoin.

Rekt (rektcoin.com) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rekt (rekt.com) (REKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rekt (rekt.com) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 279,883,774,936,946.984 in circulation. The last known price of Rekt (rekt.com) is 0.00000036 USD and is up 33.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,054,887.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rekt.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rekt (rektcoin.com) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rekt (rektcoin.com) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rekt (rektcoin.com) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

