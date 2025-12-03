Babylon Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (BABY)

Babylon (BABY) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Babylon has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Babylon has a total market cap of $45.80 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Babylon token can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Babylon Profile

Babylon launched on April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,442,848,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. Babylon’s official website is babylon.foundation. The official message board for Babylon is forum.babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @bbn_foundation.

Buying and Selling Babylon

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylon (BABY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Babylon has a current supply of 10,442,848,183 with 2,835,036,619.98 in circulation. The last known price of Babylon is 0.02000345 USD and is up 10.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $7,850,650.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://babylon.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Babylon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Babylon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Babylon using one of the exchanges listed above.

