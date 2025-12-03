Zentry Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.48 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $35.75 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zentry has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zentry alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,889,612,051 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 7,889,612,051.61271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.00457468 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $15,150,784.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zentry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zentry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.