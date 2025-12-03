ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 277,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,282,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ProPetro

ProPetro Trading Up 3.4%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.The firm had revenue of $293.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 6,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $73,586.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,108.56. The trade was a 13.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Larry Lawrence sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $388,408.04. The trade was a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.