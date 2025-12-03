Stanley Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 128,000 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Stanley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 128,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,907,000. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $716,713,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $399,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after buying an additional 5,050,159 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 112.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,097,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,756,000 after buying an additional 4,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,736,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -714.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

