Babcock (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.7370. Approximately 384,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,346,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BW. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Babcock from $1.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Babcock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Babcock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Babcock Trading Up 3.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $716.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Babcock during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock by 11,311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Babcock during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

