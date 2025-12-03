Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,279 and last traded at GBX 3,275, with a volume of 10678202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,260.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMB. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,700 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,425 to GBX 3,650 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,562.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,120.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,017.18.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 315 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 41.84%. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Brands PLC will post 246.5723613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Alan Johnson bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,066 per share, for a total transaction of £18,396. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

