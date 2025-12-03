Plan Group Financial LLC Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 46,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 44.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $429.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.52. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 286.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. China Renaissance raised their price target on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

