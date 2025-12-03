FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Scholastic Issued By Sidoti Csr

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Scholastic in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Scholastic’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Get Scholastic alerts:

SCHL has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholastic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Scholastic stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $757.85 million, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently -121.21%.

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ananym Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth about $23,600,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Scholastic by 879.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,159,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 6.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 44,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 245,664.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 518,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 518,351 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.