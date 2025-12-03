Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
ETJ opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.45.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
