Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

ETJ opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

